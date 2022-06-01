Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Peyton Graham Named Finalist for Nation's Best Shortstop

Graham was one of the six finalists selected by the College Baseball Foundation for the Brooks Wallace Award on Wednesday.

One of Oklahoma’s top players earns recognition.

Fresh off of a fantastic week in Arlington at the Big 12 tournament both offensively and defensively, Sooners shortstop Peyton Graham was named one of the six finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award on Wednesday, presented annually to the best shortstop in college baseball.

Graham is joined by Rutgers’ Danny DiGeorgio, TCU’s Tommy Sacco, Louisiana Tech’s Taylor Young, Virginia Tech’s Tanner Schobel and Cal-Poly’s Brooks Lee.

The Texas native has been one of the steady forces in a highly-productive Sooners lineup all year long.

Batting predominantly in the two-hole, he has hit .339 on the season with 16 homers and 60 RBIs while also adding 30 steals and playing a rock solid defensive shortstop.

Thanks to that consistently high-level of play, Graham has been piling up the hardware this year.

In addition to this latest honor, he has also been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, selected first-team All-Big 12 and awarded the Big 12 tournament’s “Most Outstanding Player” award after his dominant week in Arlington to help the Sooners win the tournament for the first time since 2013.

The winner of the Brooks Wallace Award will be announced by the College Baseball Foundation later this summer.

Graham and Oklahoma will return to play this week in the NCAA Tournament opening up regional action against the Liberty Flames on Friday at noon CT in Gainesville, FL. 

