OU Baseball: Missed Opportunities Doom Oklahoma as Connecticut Takes Regional Matchup
NORMAN — On Saturday night, the Connecticut Huskies quelled Oklahoma's offensive firepower, downing the Sooners 4-1.
OU's stunning loss came just one day after Skip Johnson's team demolished Oral Roberts 14-0 in their first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma's offense could not be slowed down against the Golden Eagles, as the Sooners notched seven extra base hits while nine of the team's 10 batters reached base.
In Saturday night's contest against the Huskies, however, OU's ferocious offense disappeared, as the Sooners tallied just one run and three extra base hits. After falling behind 1-0 in the third inning, Oklahoma had multiple chances to score and tie the game, but were unable to string together any consistency in the batter's box.
“Stephen Quigley pitched really good tonight, we hit a lot of balls hard in that game right at guys,” Johnson said after the game. “I thought our guys battled all night long. … That’s baseball, hats off to them, and maybe this is just part of the story.”
In the top of the fourth inning, senior infielder Michael Snyder hit a one-out double down the left field line, but Huskies senior right hander Stephen Quigley retired Jackson Nicklaus and Scott Mudler in the next two at-bats to shut down the Sooners' scoring chances.
WIth two outs in the top of the fifth inning, junior outfielder John Spikerman doubled down the right field line, but senior outfielder Bryce Madron grounded out right after to once again end OU's at-bat with a runner left on base in scoring position.
Just two innings later, Mudler hit a one-out single that once again gave Johnson's team an opportunity to get in rhythm on offense, but sophomore utility Rocco Garza-Gongora lined into a double play in the following at-bat to send the Sooners' defense back onto the field.
“He threw the backdoor slider and rammed the fastballs in, made some really quality pitches,” Johnson said. “We hit some balls hard, I want to say 14 balls that we had quality at-bats on and hit balls, line drive outs. He did a great job and they played great defense.”
Garza-Gongora got the start for OU in place of senior Anthony Mackenzie, who suffered an injury against ORU and will likely be unavailable on Sunday as well.
Even in the eighth, when senior outfielder Kendall Pettis hit a solo home run to leadoff the inning, the Sooners next three batters were retired in order as Oklahoma continued to struggle on offense.
“There were some quality at-bats right there,” Johnson said. “I think we had a six-pitch walk and had a five-pitch walk with Snyder and, I mean, (Jackson Nicklaus) hit a two-run homer just last week to take the lead and he swung at a pitch and popped it up (on Saturday). You know, and then Rocco (Garza-Gongora) had a battle and got out. … That’s part of it.”
In the top of the ninth inning, the Sooners had one more chance to get back into the game, as Jackson Willits and Snyder walked to put the tying run at the plate with no outs. Just as Connecticut had all game, however, the Huskies were able to get out the jam to escape the Regional Semifinal with a victory.
The offensive letdown is a surprise for Johnson's squad, who has been held under two runs just three times all year. After Easton Carmichael, Jaxon Willits and Jackson Nicklaus all recorded hits against Oral Roberts on Friday night, the trio went a combined 0-for-11 at the plate against the Huskies.
Quigley's solid outing on the mound was a key contributor to the Sooners' offensive struggles. While the senior right hander only tallied two strikeouts and allowed seven hits, he finished with just one walk and one earned run.
“He just pitched a good game,” Pettis said. “Like Skip said, we had a lot of hard hit balls, you know, it’s baseball. It just didn’t fall, it literally just did not fall. We had a lot of good ABs a lot of line drives, but nothing was falling.”
WIth the loss, OU will play an elimination game against Duke at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon from L. Dale Mitchell Park. If Oklahoma wins, the Sooners will get a rematch with Connecticut at 8 p.m. with a chance to extend the Norman Regional to Monday.