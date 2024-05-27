OU Baseball: NCAA Announces Field for Norman Regional
Oklahoma came close. But a home regional will have to suffice.
The Sooners are the No. 9 national seed in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Championship — just outside the prestigious top eight — as the field of 64 was announced Monday morning on ESPN.
As announced Sunday, OU will host the Norman Regional this weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park. It’s the fourth time in program history the Sooners have hosted at Mitchell Park and the first since 2010.
OU (37-19) will play in-state rival Oral Roberts (27-30-1) when the tournament gets underway (start times and broadcast assignments will be announced later). The Golden Eagles finished fourth in the Summit League, but won the conference tournament.
Connecticut (32-23) and Duke (39-18) are on the other side of the bracket in Norman. UConn won the Big East regular season, while Duke finished third in the Coastal Division standings before winning the ACC Tournament.
The winner of the Norman Regional will be matched up in the next round with the winner of the Tallahassee Regional. If Florida State prevails, the Seminoles will host the Tallahassee Super Regional because they — not the Sooners — drew the No. 8 national seed.
Oklahoma drew the No. 9 national seed, illustrating how close they came to possibly hosting a super regional beyond this weekend.
Skip Johnson’s Sooners won the Big 12 Conference regular season for the first time in program history and finished runner-up to Oklahoma State in the conference tournament last weekend. OU set a record with 23 Big 12 wins and ran away with the league title and top seed in Arlington.
The 9-3 loss to OSU — the Cowboys beat the Sooners four times in their five meetings this season — may have proved critical. OU had been widely projected as the nation’s No. 7 national seed going into the championship game, and was forecast at No. 8 even after the latest setback.
OU can still host a super regional — first, by winning next weekend, then by hoping the Seminoles don’t emerge from this week’s Tallahassee Regional. The Seminoles open with Stetson, then face either Big 12 upstart Central Florida and traditional SEC powerhouse Alabama.
