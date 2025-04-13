OU Baseball: Oklahoma Crushes Vanderbilt in Run Rule Fashion
NORMAN – Kyson Witherspoon was back in the starting lineup for No. 19-ranked Oklahoma after dealing with back spasms earlier in the week.
And he was everything coach Skip Johnson could ask for on the mound Saturday as he threw hi first career complete-game shutout in a 14-0 run-rule victory over No. 14 Vanderbilt.
In front the largest single-game attendance in L. Dale Mitchell Park history – 5,051 turned out on a picturesque afternoon – the Sooners' ace only allowed two hits while striking out six Commodores batters.
OU improved to 25-9 overall and 7-7 in SEC play, while Vandy fell to 25-10 and 7-7.
Witherspoon pitched a flawless first inning where he only needed eight pitches to sit down the Commodores in order to start off the game.
After Jason Walk was hit by a pitch, a double by Trey Gambill swung the momentum in the Sooners' favor early.
Easton Carmichael put OU ahead when he crushed a 3-2 pitch from Vanderbilt starter Cody Bowker over the left field wall to take the early 3-0 lead.
After a walk to Jaxon Willits, Bowker responded by retiring the next three Sooners in order to end the first.
Vanderbilt finally got its first hit in the top of the third with Mac Rose's single to lead off the inning, but that was all that the Commodores could produce.
Bowker retired the next two batters but back-to-back walks to Sam Christiansen and Kyle Branch allowed the Sooners to stay alive.
Dasan Harris lined one into right field and drove in Christiansen to give Oklahoma a 4-0 lead after three.
Walks to Gambill and Carmichael along with Willits getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases for Dayton Tockey, who grounded out to second but drove in Gambill from third to make it a 5-0 contest.
Christensen was hit by pitch to load the bases again and an error by Vanderbilt third basemen Brodie Johnston kept the line moving and made it 6-0 lead.
Harris added two more runs with an RBI single that drove in Willits and Christiansen to make it an 8-0 Oklahoma lead.
Dawson Willis joined the hit parade when he ripped a pitch from Vanderbilt reliever Bryan England onto the berm in left field that gave the Sooners an 11-0 lead after four innings.
Witherspoon was dealing for the Sooners in the fifth as he sat down two of the four batters he faced via strikeout.
Gambill was hit by a pitch to lead off the Sooner half of the inning and the Oklahoma offense continued to take advantage of the Vanderbilt pitching staff.
Jaxon Willits lined a single into right-center field that scored Gambill as the lead grew to 12-0.
After a walk to Willis in the bottom of the sixth, Sooner fans saw the return of Scott Mudler to the lineup. Mudler has been out since leaving a game against Mississippi State on March 24.
Gambill was hit for the second time in the game and a two-RBI triple by Carmichael gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead.