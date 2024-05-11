OU Baseball: Oklahoma Dominates Baylor in DH Opener, Wins Series
NORMAN — In the first game of a Saturday doubleheader against Baylor, Oklahoma topped the Bears 9-1 to secure a series victory.
The No. 18-ranked Sooners took down Baylor 19-7 on Friday night to start the weekend, coming from behind in each of the first two contests to earn wins.
Kyson Witherspoon was OU's starter on the mound, giving up six hits and just one earned run while recording three strikeouts in seven innings.
At the plate, junior outfielder John Spikerman led the way for the Sooners, going 2-for-4 and tallying five RBIs and one grand slam.
In the top of the first inning, Bears' senior infielder Daniel Altman roped a a two-out double deep into right field that scored junior centerfielder Ty Johnson from first base. OU put a runner in scoring position, but was unable to bring a run across in the bottom of the inning.
Baylor loaded the bases in the top of the second, but Witherspoon was able to get out of the jam unscathed as the Sooners trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the inning. Bears' sophomore Zach Mazoch doubled with two outs in the top of the third, but a good relay to home plate from Skip Johnson's team resulted in an out at home plate.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Sooners had an opportunity to score with runners at the corners, but Kendall Pettis got thrown out coming home from third base on an Isaiah Lane bunt. Spikerman hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field that moved junior catcher Scott Mudler from second to third base and Mudler scored shortly after on a balk.
Later in the inning, senior right fielder Bryce Madron hit a line drive over the second baseman's head that scored Lane to give Oklahoma a 2-1 lead going into the sixth.
OU scored again in the bottom of the sixth inning when Pettis reached first base on an infield single to the shortstop, scoring senior infielder Anthony Mackenzie. OU added another run a few at-bats later when freshman Jaxon Willits grounded into a fielder's choice that brought in Jackson Nicklaus and left runners on the corners with two outs.
Spikerman then slapped a single into left field to score Pettis and put WIllits on second base. After a Madron strikeout, the Sooners led 5-1 heading into the seventh inning.
Oklahoma scored again in the bottom of the eighth inning when Spikerman smashed a grand slam over the fence in right field to extend OU's lead to 9-1. OU held the Bears scoreless once again in the top of the ninth inning to close out Game 2 with another victory.
Oklahoma will play the third and final game of its series against Baylor on Saturday evening, approximately one hour after the end of Game 2. Game 3 was originally slated for Sunday, but the possibility of inclement weather resulted in the contest being rescheduled.
If the Sooners win on Saturday night, OU would secure at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title with three games left in conference play.