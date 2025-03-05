OU Baseball: Oklahoma Hammered at Dallas Baptist for First Loss of the Season
By OU Media Relations
DALLAS – No. 13 Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season at No. 21 Dallas Baptist 11-0 in seven innings Tuesday night.
On a windy night in Dallas with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, the Patriots (9-3) took advantage with four home runs in the game. The Sooners (11-1) entered the contest having surrendered just a pair of long balls.
It was OU's third straight loss to the Patriots and fourth in their last five meetings with DBU, who is now 8-4 against the Sooners in Dallas.
After the Sooners drew a pair of walks and registered the first hit of the game courtesy of Easton Carmichael in the first, DBU starter Ryan Borberg retired 13 straight into the sixth inning.
The Patriot offense hit two-run home runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings and scored an additional three runs on a pair of singles in the fourth.
Carmichael and sophomore Jason Walk registered OU’s pair of hits in the contest.
OU starting left-handed pitcher Cade Crossland took his first loss, moving to 1-1 on the season. The lefty went 3.2 innings and struck out six while walking three and surrendering six runs on six hits. Relievers Gavyn Jones, Jason Bodin and Beau Sampson combined to finish the game with Bodin striking out three to Jones and Sampson’s one each.
DBU’s 11 runs were a season high given up by the Sooners, having entered the contest not allowing more than five runs in a game this season.
Oklahoma returns to Norman for a three-game set vs. Sam Houston this weekend, March 7-9. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen via SECN+ and heard in Oklahoma on 99.3 FM/1400 AM The REF or nationwide on The Varsity Network app.