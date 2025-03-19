All Sooners

OU Baseball: Oklahoma Walks Off UT-Arlington

The No. 10-ranked Sooners hit three home runs and Easton Carmichael ended it with a game-winning single in the ninth.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael
Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

By OU Media Relations

Oklahoma junior Easton Carmichael dropped a walk-off single into right field to give No. 10 OU a 7-6 win over UT Arlington Tuesday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

After the Mavericks tied the game on a solo home run at the top of the ninth, a Jason Walk single put the winning run aboard and Carmichael did the rest, lacing a single to right for the game-winning RBI.

The Sooners (18-2, 2-1 SEC) were powered by three home runs on the night from three different Sooners. The OU pitching staff utilized six arms with all six registering at least one strikeout. 

Oklahoma Sooners

Following a scoreless first, the Mavericks (6-11) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second on a two-run single and grounder that scored a run. OU sophomore left hander Gavyn Jones entered with two men on and retired the side with a double play and strikeout. In the home half, OU senior Scott Mudler ripped a two-run double off the wall in left to pull the Sooners within one. 

UTA hit a solo home run to left center at the top of the third to pull back ahead by a pair. Oklahoma answered quickly in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run from Walk, his second in as many games and third of the year. With two outs in the frame, junior Dayton Tockey launched a two-run home run to right field to give the Sooners their first lead of the night. 

Oklahoma pulled ahead by a pair in the bottom of the fifth on Jaxon Willits’ team-leading sixth home run of the season, a solo shot to left field. 

At the top of the sixth, UTA got within a run on a two-out single before tying the contest with a two-out solo home run in the ninth. 

In the bottom of the ninth, Walk singled up the middle before the two-out, game-winning single from Carmichael kept OU undefeated at home in 2025 at 13-0. 

Willits paced OU with a career-high four hits, going 4-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored. The sophomore was a double shy of the cycle. Five Sooners registered multi-hit days with five bringing in at least one run. Walk’s third-inning homer was his third of the year, matching his total from his freshman season last year. 

On the mound, senior Reid Hensley earned his first win in two seasons as a Sooner, striking out four while allowing one run on two hits with no walks in the final two innings. Starting lefty Cameron Johnson went one inning and surrendered three runs on two hits and four walks with one strikeout. Relievers Gavyn Jones (three innings), Michael Catalano (1 1/3), Jackson Kircher (two-thirds) and Jaden Barfield (one inning) all saw work with Catalano striking out four and the rest fanning one each. 

The Sooners return to conference play this weekend, hosting Mississippi State for the inaugural SEC series at Mitchell Park.

John E. Hoover
