All Sooners

OU Baseball: Where Does Oklahoma Project for the NCAA Tournament?

Two prominent college baseball media entities both predict the Sooners will begin their 2025 postseason quest on the East Coast.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson (center)
Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson (center) / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s future is set. For the fourth year in a row, the Sooners are back in the NCAA Tournament. 

But where? And against who?

Officially, Skip Johnson has guided OU to postseason play four times since taking over in 2018. This year will be his fifth.

The 2025 bracket will be revealed Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. Tournament play begins next weekend.

A total of 64 teams make the tournament, broken down into 16 four-team regional brackets. The winners of those regionals will advance to next week’s super regional round, where this week’s winners square off head-to-head in a best-of-3 format.

D1Baseball. com projects OU among 13 SEC schools in this year’s bracket, with the Sooners drawing the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional under host and No. 4 overall seed North Carolina. Rhode Island (3) and Columbia (4) round out the forecasted field.

Baseball America’s latest projected field of 64 also predicts the Sooners as the 2-seed in Chapel Hill behind UNC, with No. 3 Connecticut and No. 4 Holy Cross.

Per Baseball America, Vanderbilt will be the No. 1 overall seed, ahead of Texas (2), Arkansas (3), UNC (4), LSU (5), Georgia (6), Auburn (7) and Clemson (8).

D1 Baseball projects Texas as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Arkansas, Vandy, UNC, LSU, Georgia, Auburn and Oregon.

Johnson’s squad was red hot to start the season, winning their first 13 games. 

But the Sooners head into the NCAA Tournament at 35-20 after beating Kentucky and Georgia and losing to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament last week. In its first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference, Oklahoma finished 14-16 in league play, 12th in the SEC standings.

After sweeping last-place Missouri in mid-April, the Sooners had won five SEC series. But OU lost three of its last four series, including a 1-5 mark against Kentucky (0-3) and Texas (1-2) and losses in nine of their last 13 games to end the regular season.

feed

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Baseball