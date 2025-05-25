OU Baseball: Where Does Oklahoma Project for the NCAA Tournament?
Oklahoma’s future is set. For the fourth year in a row, the Sooners are back in the NCAA Tournament.
But where? And against who?
Officially, Skip Johnson has guided OU to postseason play four times since taking over in 2018. This year will be his fifth.
The 2025 bracket will be revealed Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. Tournament play begins next weekend.
A total of 64 teams make the tournament, broken down into 16 four-team regional brackets. The winners of those regionals will advance to next week’s super regional round, where this week’s winners square off head-to-head in a best-of-3 format.
D1Baseball. com projects OU among 13 SEC schools in this year’s bracket, with the Sooners drawing the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional under host and No. 4 overall seed North Carolina. Rhode Island (3) and Columbia (4) round out the forecasted field.
Baseball America’s latest projected field of 64 also predicts the Sooners as the 2-seed in Chapel Hill behind UNC, with No. 3 Connecticut and No. 4 Holy Cross.
Per Baseball America, Vanderbilt will be the No. 1 overall seed, ahead of Texas (2), Arkansas (3), UNC (4), LSU (5), Georgia (6), Auburn (7) and Clemson (8).
D1 Baseball projects Texas as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Arkansas, Vandy, UNC, LSU, Georgia, Auburn and Oregon.
Johnson’s squad was red hot to start the season, winning their first 13 games.
But the Sooners head into the NCAA Tournament at 35-20 after beating Kentucky and Georgia and losing to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament last week. In its first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference, Oklahoma finished 14-16 in league play, 12th in the SEC standings.
After sweeping last-place Missouri in mid-April, the Sooners had won five SEC series. But OU lost three of its last four series, including a 1-5 mark against Kentucky (0-3) and Texas (1-2) and losses in nine of their last 13 games to end the regular season.