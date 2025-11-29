Sooners' Offensive Linemen Downgraded in Friday SEC Availability Report
NORMAN — Oklahoma will be without several offensive linemen for Saturday's regular-season finale against LSU.
The Sooners take on the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, hoping to all but clinch their first College Football Playoff berth since 2019.
They'll have to do it with a depleted offensive line.
Starting center Jake Maikkula, who had been listed as "doubtful" in Thursday's report, was downgraded to "out" in Friday's as were fellow offensive linemen Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor. Troy Everett also remains out as well.
Everett and Sexton each started the season opener, with Sexton suffering an injury during the win over Illinois State and Everett suffering a season-ending injury in practice a few days later. Taylor has yet to appear in a game this season.
Maikkula replaced Everett during the opener and has started each game since.
With the Stanford transfer out, right guard Febechi Nwaiwu could shift to center. Nwaiwu played the position some at North Texas before transferring to Oklahoma. Redshirt junior Gunnar Allen is listed as the backup at both center and right guard, though freshman Ryan Fodje, who has started the last four games at right tackle, can slide back to guard with Derek Simmons back healthy.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas and cornerback remain out.
Thomas hasn't played since suffering an apparent quad injury during his 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Sooners' Nov. 1 win at Tennessee.
Williams has missed the last four games, though he was available for the Tennessee game.
Everett started the season-opener at center but suffered a season-ending injury in practice a few days later.
Running back Jovantae Barnes was also downgraded to out, and defensive back Kendel Dolby was added to the report as being out as well.
Barnes started two of the first four games but ran for just 45 yards on 19 carries.
Dolby has played in four games this season and appears headed for a redshirt.
Offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta remains "doubtful."
Backup cheetah Reggie Powers III will miss the first half of Saturday's game after being ejected for targeting in the second half of last week's win over Missouri.
Defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is not listed on Friday's report, meaning he'll be available for Saturday's game. Jackson had been listed as "probable."
A trio of LSU players who were listed as "probable" in Thursday's report will be available Saturday — offensive lineman Tyree Adams, cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson and linebacker Whit Weeks.
Oklahoma vs. LSU Friday Availability Report
Oklahoma
Out: Jovantae Barnes (RB), Troy Everett (OL), Jake Maikkula, OL), Jacon Sexton (OL), Jake Taylor (OL), R Mason Thomas (DE), Gentry Williams (CB).
Out (First half): Reggie Powers III (cheetah)
Doubtful: Heath Ozaeta (OL),
LSU
Out: Aaron Anderson (WR), Nic Anderson (WR), Braelin Moore (OL), Garrett Nussmeier (QB), Gabriel Reliford (DE), Ory Williams (OL)