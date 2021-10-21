    • October 21, 2021
    Former Sooner Reggie Willits Returning to Oklahoma as Volunteer Coach

    Willits has spent the last four seasons as the first base coach of the New York Yankees.
    While the season is still four months away from starting, Oklahoma baseball made a significant coaching splash this week bringing in a former Sooner.

    Reggie Willits will be returning to Norman to become a volunteer coach on Skip Johnson’s staff, Oklahoma announced on Wednesday. 

    Willits has spent the last four seasons as the first base coach of the New York Yankees under manager Aaron Boone.

    "We're excited to welcome Reggie back home," Skip Johnson said. "He brings vast experience in player development, and the knowledge he has gained while working with the New York Yankees for the past seven years will be a valuable asset to our program. We're thrilled to have Reggie as part of our coaching staff."

    After beginning his collegiate career at Seminole State College, Willits transferred to Oklahoma to serve out the remainder of his college eligibility before being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2006.

    He would spend the next six seasons with the Angels accumulating 218 hits and 58 RBI to the tune of a .258 batting average and .658 OPS.

    Now, he returns to his alma mater to help the Sooners try to return to prominence. Per Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball, Willits will largely run the offense for Johnson with Clay Van Hook still serving as hitting coach.

    Reggie Willits (right) and Aaron Judge 

    With the impending move to the SEC, Oklahoma baseball was a program that seemed to certainly be needing more investment if the Sooners were going to compete in the juggernaut baseball league that is awaiting them.

    While Willits is just coming in as a volunteer coach, this seems like a step in that right direction. 

    USATSI_14094968
    Baseball

