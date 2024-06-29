All Sooners

Report: Oklahoma Baseball Coach Skip Johnson to Stay in Norman

Despite interest from Texas A&M, Oklahoma is poised to retain Skip Johnson.

Ryan Chapman

Jun 25, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Skip Johnson looks over the field before the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma baseball fans can breathe a sigh of relief. 

OU head coach Skip Johnson is set to stay in Norman despite interest from Texas A&M, D1Baseball managing editor Kendall Rogers reported on Saturday. 

Johnson had a pair of high-level meetings yesterday with Oklahoma’s administration, a source close to the situation confirmed with Sooners on SI, helping both sides reach the conclusion that Johnson will continue to lead the program into the Southeastern Conference. 

Rogers also reported Johnson is expected to ink a new contract with the Sooners. 

Keeping Johnson in place is crucial as Oklahoma takes on the rigor of the SEC, as his last season in the Big 12 went as well as anyone could have hoped for. 

The Sooners won the Big 12 Regular Season Title for the first time in program history, and hosted an NCAA Regional at L. Dale Mitchell Park for the first time in over a decade. 

Though the Sooners were ousted by UConn in the regional final, OU finished the year 40-21 overall. 

In seven seasons at Oklahoma, Johnson is now 229-153 overall including four trips to the NCAA Tournament which is headlined by the Sooners’ magical run to the College World Series Championship Series in 2022.

Johnson also had his team 14-4 in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the pandemic, which would have likely resulted in another trip to the postseason. 

