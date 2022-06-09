WATCH: Oklahoma Baseball Pre-Super Regionals Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson and center fielder Tanner Tredaway met with the media ahead of OU's matchup with Virginia Tech in the Super Regionals.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson and center fielder Tanner Tredaway meet with the media on Thursday, June 9 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies in the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament beginning Friday afternoon in Blacksburg, VA.

