Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Baseball Pre-Super Regionals Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson and center fielder Tanner Tredaway met with the media ahead of OU's matchup with Virginia Tech in the Super Regionals.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson and center fielder Tanner Tredaway meet with the media on Thursday, June 9 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies in the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament beginning Friday afternoon in Blacksburg, VA. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SB - Mike White, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Shell-Shocked, Texas Trying to Stay Loose to Keep Title Hopes Alive Against Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Alo-Gasso
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Why Teams Won't Stop Pitching to Jocelyn Alo at the WCWS

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
Jennings HR
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Riding Momentum, OU Looks to Clinch Another Title on Thursday

By Ryan Chapman11 hours ago
6-8 Oklahoma Softball Postgame (Texas)
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball WCWS Finals Game 1 Postgame

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
Trautwein 1
Softball

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 16, Texas 1

By John E. Hoover18 hours ago
Alo-Gasso
Softball

Super Performance From Super Seniors Leads the Way For Oklahoma

By Ross Lovelace18 hours ago
Johns HR 1
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Dominate Texas As Records Fall in Memorable WCWS Performance

By Ryan Chapman19 hours ago
SB - Jocelyn Alo, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU's Title Experience Could be X-Factor in National Championship

By Ryan ChapmanJun 8, 2022