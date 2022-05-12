Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma CF Tanner Tredaway Press Conference

Oklahoma center fielder Tanner Tredaway met with the media on Thursday ahead of OU's series against West Virginia.

Watch Oklahoma center fielder Tanner Tredaway's full zoom press conference from Thursday, May 12 ahead of the Sooners' three-game weekend series against the West Virginia Mountaineers beginning on Friday night in Norman. 

