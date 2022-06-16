Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Media Day Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, shortstop Peyton Graham and center fielder Tanner Tredaway met with the media ahead of the 2022 College World Series.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, shortstop Peyton Graham and center fielder Tanner Tredaway meet with the media on Thursday, June, 16 at College World Series media day ahead of the Sooners taking on No. 5 Texas A&M on Friday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. 

