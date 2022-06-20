WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Postgame Press Conference vs. Notre Dame

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, third baseman Wallace Clark, starting pitcher Cade Horton and center fielder Tanner Tredaway met with the media following OU's 6-2 win over Notre Dame.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, third baseman Wallace Clark, starting pitcher Cade Horton and center fielder Tanner Tredaway meet with the media on Sunday, June 19 following the Sooners' 6-2 over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the College World Series in Omaha.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.