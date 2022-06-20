Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Postgame Press Conference vs. Notre Dame

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, third baseman Wallace Clark, starting pitcher Cade Horton and center fielder Tanner Tredaway met with the media following OU's 6-2 win over Notre Dame.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, third baseman Wallace Clark, starting pitcher Cade Horton and center fielder Tanner Tredaway meet with the media on Sunday, June 19 following the Sooners' 6-2 over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the College World Series in Omaha. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sebastian Orduno 5
Baseball

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma-Notre Dame

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
Cade Horton 1
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Silence Notre Dame, Move to 2-0 at College World Series

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
Peyton Graham 2
Baseball

COLUMN: Pitching, Hitting, and Of Course Defense Power Oklahoma to CWS Victory

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
Cade Horton-helmet
Baseball

COLUMN: Why Cade Horton is the Next Step in Oklahoma's CWS Pitching Plan

By John E. Hoover15 hours ago
Jimmy Crooks home run
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Face Notre Dame in Matchup of Red Hot Teams

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
Nicklaus-Horton-Crooks
Baseball

Oklahoma Overcoming Challenges Heading Into Notre Dame Collision

By Josh CallawayJun 18, 2022
6-18 Jimmy Crooks
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma C Jimmy Crooks Post-Practice Media Session

By Josh CallawayJun 18, 2022
Trevin Michael
Baseball

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Practice vs. Notre Dame

By John E. HooverJun 18, 2022