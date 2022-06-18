WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Postgame Press Conference vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, starting pitcher Jake Bennett, relief pitcher Trevin Michael and second baseman Jackson Nicklaus met with the media following OU's 13-8 win over Texas A&M.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, starting pitcher Jake Bennett, relief pitcher Trevin Michael and second baseman Jackson Nicklaus meet with the media on Friday, June 17 following the Sooners' 13-8 win over the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies in the opening round of the College World Series in Omaha.

