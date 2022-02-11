Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Media Day

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson met with the media on OU Baseball Media Day.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson's full zoom press conference on Friday, Feb. 11 as part of OU Baseball Media Day just on week before the Sooners' season opener. 

