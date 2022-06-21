Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Post-Practice Media Session

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson met with the media after practice ahead of the Sooners' matchup with either Texas A&M or Notre Dame on Wednesday in the CWS.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson meet with the media on Monday, June 20 after practice ahead of the Sooners' matchup with either the Texas A&M Aggies or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College World Series on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha. 

