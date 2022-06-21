Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Post-Practice Media Session

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson met with the media after practice on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with either Texas A&M or Notre Dame in the CWS.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson meet with the media on Tuesday, June 21 after practice ahead of the Sooners' matchup with either the Texas A&M Aggies or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College World Series on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha. 

