WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson met with the media on Wednesday ahead of the Sooners' big weekend in Houston.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson's full zoom press conference from Wednesday, Mar. 2 head of the Sooners' three games in Houston over the weekend as part of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. 

