WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson met with the media ahead of the Sooners' three-game series with No. 4 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, OK.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson's full zoom press conference from Thursday, Apr. 7 ahead of the Sooners' three-game series with the No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys beginning Friday night at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater. 

