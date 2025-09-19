Can John Mateer Stretch TD Streak? Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma-Auburn
NORMAN — The 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners open SEC play at home against No. 22 Auburn on Saturday.
The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and will be televised on ABC.
The Sooners are coming off a 42-3 win over Temple to take a 3-0 record into the conference opener. OU has outscored opponents 101-19 so far and has surrendered just one touchdown.
Auburn is also 3-0, having scored at least 31 points in each of its three victories.
Of course, the primary storyline entering the game is the return of Jackson Arnold to Norman. But there are plenty of other areas of intrigue when the Sooners and Tigers square off.
Here’s a look at three bold predictions for the matchup:
John Mateer Keeps his Streak Going
Sooners’ quarterback John Mateer has a remarkable streak going.
Dating back to last season at Washington State, Mateer has thrown for at least one touchdown and run for a score in nine consecutive games.
Mateer stretches that to 10 on Saturday, as OU relies heavily on his legs to keep their hot start going.
Should Mateer keep the stretch going, he would tie Louisville’s Lamar Jackson for the third-longest such streak since 2000.
D’Eriq King of Houston and Miami had passing and rushing touchdowns in 16 consecutive games from 2018-20 and Florida’s Tim Tebow did it in 14 consecutive games in 2007-08.
Mateer ranks second nationally with 368.3 yards of total offense this season.
He’ll have his work cut out for him, especially on the ground, though. Auburn has yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season.
Tate Sandell Will hit Another 50-Yard Field Goal
Tate Sandell has had a strong start to the season, going 3 for 4 so far on field goals and hitting all 12 of his extra points.
The only miss so far for the UTSA transfer came in the fourth quarter of the win over Michigan.
Sandell then bounced back with makes of 52 and 29 yards last week against Temple.
Auburn’s defense has plenty of bite, and though the Sooners’ offense figures to have at least some success against them, it’s likely Sandell gets at least a couple of chances at field goals.
Sandell gets another long chance in this one and becomes the first OU kicker since Gabe Brkic in the first two games of the 2021 season to hit 50-plus yard field goals in back-to-back games.
Sooners Break Turnover Drought
If we keep throwing this one out there it has to come true eventually, right?
OU’s defense has been incredible so far this season, allowing just one total touchdown and just 27 first downs. The Sooners have surrendered just 539 total yards.
But they have yet to force a turnover.
Dating back to last season’s Armed Forces Bowl loss to Navy, the Sooners have gone four consecutive games without forcing a turnover. That’s their longest such streak since 2019 when they went five consecutive games without a takeaway.