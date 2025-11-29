Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma-LSU
NORMAN — Oklahoma faces LSU on Saturday with plenty on the line.
The game is the Sooners’ most meaningful late-November home game since maybe the “Jump Around” game against Texas Tech in 2008.
And while Brent Venables didn’t exactly challenge Sooners fans the same way Bob Stoops did ahead of that game 17 years ago, he did lay down a bit of a challenge this week.
“I just want to give a shoutout to our fans, to make it an amazing day — from the Walk of Champions all the way to the warmups to the first third-down in-game. They can have a great, great impact, and I expect them to be at their best like I expect our team to be at our best as well. It’s been a really good, strong homefield advantage for us and can make things really difficult for them offensively, in particular,” Venables said.
The Sooners and Tigers square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.
Here’s a look at three bold predictions for the game:
Sooners Stay Perfect in the Red Zone
Oklahoma and Eastern Michigan are the only two FBS teams to score on every red-zone opportunity this season.
The Sooners have 23 touchdowns and nine field goals in their 32 red-zone trips this season.
A big part of that is because of the consistency shown by Sooners’ kicker Tate Sandell, but it’s also been partly because of the comfort level John Mateer and the offense has shown when they get into the red zone.
It won’t be easy, as LSU is fourth nationally in red-zone defense, allowing 17 touchdowns and three touchdowns in 29 red-zone opportunities for a .690 scoring percentage.
But Sandell doesn’t show any inkling of slowing down, and OU’s offense has protected the ball in recent weeks.
For an offense that has struggled, finishing with a 100% conversion rate in the red zone would be a significant accomplishment.
Jaren Kanak Finally Finds the End Zone
Jaren Kanak has scored a touchdown as a Sooner before.
Last season he returned a fumble 21 yards for a score in punt coverage in the season opener against Temple.
But while Kanak has turned in a surprising season as OU’s tight end — hauling in 34 catches for 457 yards — behind only Isaiah Sategna and Deion Burks in the first category and only Sategna in the second — he has yet to score an offensive touchdown.
Kanak got close a couple times early in the season, but in his last regular-season home game with the Sooners, the fan favorite finally finds paydirt after going through pregame Senior Day ceremonies with his dog, Burger.
Sooners Intercept Michael Van Buren Three Times
After not forcing a turnover in their first four games and just two in the first six, the OU defense has turned up the heat as the season has gone on.
Over the last three games, the Sooners have forced eight turnovers, including five interceptions.
But OU has yet to have three interceptions in a game so far this season.
They do it Saturday, though, helping the Sooners clinch a playoff berth in dramatic fashion.
That includes one from Robert Spears-Jennings on his Senior Day. It also includes the first interception of the season by an OU linebacker. Defensive end Taylor Wein is the only non-secondary player to record an interception for the Sooners so far this season.