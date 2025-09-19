Tim Tebow on Oklahoma QB John Mateer: ‘I Love Watching Him Play’
NORMAN — One of college football’s greatest quarterbacks believes that OU’s John Mateer has the “it” factor.
Tim Tebow, a two-time national champion and the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner at Florida, praised the Sooners’ starting signal caller on Friday, one day before OU’s home tilt against No. 22 Auburn.
“I love watching him play,” Tebow said. “I absolutely love it.”
In four seasons with the Gators, Tebow compiled 9,286 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and posted a 48-7 record as the starting quarterback. One of his BCS National Championships — in 2008 — came against Oklahoma. By the time his college career ended, he held five NCAA, 14 SEC and 28 University of Florida records.
Tebow played three seasons in the NFL, most notably leading the Denver Broncos to an overtime playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 season.
Now, Tebow is a co-host on SEC Nation, a weekly show on SEC Network during the fall that previews Southeastern Conference football games. Tebow and his SEC Nation crew were in Norman for this week’s show ahead of OU-Auburn.
Tebow knows better than almost anyone about what it takes to be a star college quarterback — and he believes that Mateer is the next in line for stardom at OU, thanks to his determination.
“One of my favorite things is listening to how other people talk about him. You learn a lot,” Tebow said. “Strength coaches, other coaches, players. They talk about the work ethic, the determination when he showed up.”
Mateer has been exceptional during his first three games at OU.
The quarterback has registered 944 passing yards, nine total touchdowns and 161 rushing yards in the Sooners’ wins against Illinois State, Michigan and Temple. Previously, he started at Washington State in 2024, finishing the year with 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Tebow compared Mateer’s skill set, versatility and swagger to another quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy while competing in the SEC.
“There’s a little bit where you can see Johnny Manziel with his game, just that twitchy factor,” Tebow said. “I just love it.”
Though Tebow has recognized Mateer’s excellence thus far, the former Heisman winner believes that Mateer lives dangerously at times: Mateer has thrown an interception in each of his first three games.
“If you’re an Oklahoma fan, he puts it into some tight windows,” Tebow said. “There’s got to be some caution at times.”
But on another hand, Tebow believes that is a sign of Mateer’s fearlessness — and that’s a trait that Tebow believes makes Mateer an elite college quarterback.
“He doesn’t show fear, especially against Michigan, a great defense,” Tebow said. “I think that he’s someone that plays with grit, a willingness to do whatever it takes. Just toughness, reckless abandon. I think this team responded to that.”
Oklahoma's game against Auburn is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.