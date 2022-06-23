2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' DL

AllSooners.com ranked the top five defensive lineman the Oklahoma Sooners will face in 2022.

Over the next week, AllSooners.com will rank the top skill position players the Oklahoma Sooners will face in the 2022 season, continuing today with the defensive linemen.

5. Siaki Ika, Baylor

Siaki Ika reunited with Dave Aranda this past season in Waco Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Siaki Ika brought a different dimension to Baylor’s defensive line.

The 6-foot-4, 350-pound defensive lineman ate up space at the heart of Dave Aranda’s defense last year, allowing the linebackers behind him to make tons of plays in space.

Ika finished the year with four quarterback sacks and 24 total tackles, adding box score production to the impact he had moving bodies along the line of scrimmage.

The Salt Lake City native was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team last year as a result of his performances, as his move to transfer back to play under Aranda from LSU paid immediate dividends.

Already, Ika is in the conversation to be an early round draft pick if he can continue to add to his game in 2022.

4. Brock Martin, Oklahoma State

Brock Martin will return to Oklahoma State for his super senior season in 2022 Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

Back for his super senior season in Stillwater, Brock Martin is poised to once again torment Big 12 quarterbacks.

A longtime fixture for the Oklahoma State defense, Martin turned his game up to another level last year.

The Oologah, OK, product recorded 41 total tackles in 2021, including nine quarterback sacks.

Martin had an excellent close to the year as well, recovering a fumble in the Cowboys’ Bedlam victory over Oklahoma and logging a pair of sacks in OSU’s Fiesta Bowl triumph over Notre Dame.

Already a member of a talented defensive line, the Cowboys will also get Trace Ford back in 2022, which should only help fee up Martin to be even more dynamic in his final campaign for OSU.

3. Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

Collin Oliver had an incredible season as a freshman for Oklahoma State in 2021 BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

While Martin enjoyed a career year as a seasoned veteran along Oklahoma State’s defensive line, Collin Oliver wasted no time breaking out last year.

As a true freshman, Oliver was a menace. The former Edmond Santa Fe High School star finished third in the Big 12 with 10 sacks last year, also adding 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

Two of Oliver’s 10 sacks came in the fourth quarter against the Sooners, helping him set Oklahoma State’s freshman sack record.

At the end of the year, Oliver was unanimously name the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year by the conference’s coaches, he was a All-Big 12 Second Team selection and he was named to the Freshman All-America Team by ESPN, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.

Now entering his sophomore season, the sky is the limit for the 6-2 sophomore.

2. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah burst onto the scene last year for the Kansas State Wildcats Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah was another young breakout star last year.

After making five appearances for the Wildcats in 2020, Anudike-Uzomah led the charge for the Kansas State defense.

Finishing with 11 sacks, he trailed only Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV in the Big 12.

Anudike-Uzomah was able to do more than just get into the backfield, however, as he racked up 47 total tackles, 12 more than McDonald. The Wildcat star also dislodged six fumbles in 2021.

His production was recognized by the Big 12 Coaches, as Anudike-Uzomah was named the Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of the Year alongside McDonald.

The 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection is back this year and ready to assume a leadership role off the field to match his massive production on the field for Chris Klieman.

1. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Iowa State's Will McDonald IV led the Big 12 in sacks in 2021 Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks across the Big 12 likely let out a massive groan when McDonald announced he would be returning to Iowa State for his super senior year.

The two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection delivered last year, as the defensive end led the conference with 12 sacks.

McDonald also forced five fumbles for the Cyclones last year, and he was one of the players to consistently maintain his high levels of play despite Iowa State’s disappointing year as a whole.

He was named a Third Team All-American by the AP, and the Football Writers Association of America named the Cyclone star a First Team All-American.

Already Iowa State’s career sack leader, McDonald has a chance to break even more records during his final campaign in Ames this year.

