2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' LBs

Over the next week, AllSooners.com will rank the top skill position players the Oklahoma Sooners will face in the 2022 season, continuing today with the linebackers.

5. Xavier Benson, Oklahoma State

Xavier Benson is set up for immediate success at Oklahoma State BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have a couple of massive holes to fill in the linebacker room after the departures of Malcom Rodriguez and Devin Harper.

Thankfully for new defensive coordinator Derek Mason, he has a guy with some Power 5 experience under his belt.

Xavier Benson forced his way into the Texas Tech lineup in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. The Texarkana, TX, native made 10 starts in 2019, totaling 57 tackles, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.

During the 2020 season, Benson opted out and eventually transferred to Tyler Junior College for a year.

Returning to the Big 12, Benson is stepping into a situation tailor made for linebacker success.

Collin Oliver, Brock Martin, Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford will all feast in front of Benson along the defensive line, which should open up plenty of opportunities for Benson to star at the heart of the Cowboy defense this season.

4. Dee Winters, TCU

Dee Winters returns to TCU as the most productive linebacker on the team Raymond Carlin III / USA TODAY Sports

A three-year starter at TCU, linebacker Dee Winters will now lead the Horned Frog defense out of the Gary Patterson era.

The Brenham, TX, product has 167 career tackles to his name, which ranks first on the 2022 TCU team, and is coming off another solid year in Ft. Worth.

Winters finished the 2021 season with 74 tackles and five tackles for loss and an interception.

He stood out in TCU’s 52-31 win over Texas Tech, recording 10 tackles, which was a season high.

3. Luke Reimer, Nebraska

Luke Reimer was one of the bright spots for Nebraska in 2021 BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Not much went right for Scott Frosts’ Nebraska team last year, but the play of Luke Reimer wasn’t an issue.

A former walk-on, Reimer established himself as one of the Cornhuskers’ most consistent defensive players in 2021.

Starting every game last year, Reimer led Nebraska with 108 tackles, including six tackles for loss, one quarterback sack and an interception.

Reimer’s 108 tackles ranked No. 22 in the country last year, and seven of those came against the Sooners in Norman.

The Lincoln native was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, and is poised to take on an even larger role this year.

2. Daniel Green, Kansas State

Daniel Green returns to Kansas State with a chance to become one of the most productive linebackers in the history of the program Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Daniel Green led the way for Kansas State at the heart of the Wildcats’ linebacker room.

The Portland, OR, native led KSU with 89 tackles and 16 tackles for loss, and enters 2022 just 54 tackles short of breaking the top 10 in Kansas State’s all-time career tackle list.

A consistent presence, Green recorded nine or more tackles in five games, posting a season-high 11 tackles against Texas.

At the end of the year, Green was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the coaches, and will be back in 2022 looking to take his place as one of the premier linebackers in the conference.

1. Dillon Doyle, Baylor

Dillon Doyle will be one of the faces of Dave Aranda's Baylor defense in 2022 Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection last year by the league coaches, Dillon Doyle is primed for a big year in Waco in 2022.

Over the past two years, Doyle has started 22 games for Dave Aranda, and has excelled under the defensive guru.

Last year, Doyle finished second on the Baylor team in both tackles (91) and tackles for loss (8.5), and led the team in tackles in five different games.

Doyle was especially good in Baylor’s win over Texas a year ago, as he recorded 10 tackles and forced a fumble to help the Bears secure the 31-24 win over the Longhorns.

He returned to post another big day on the big stage, as he recorded 10 tackles against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game.

