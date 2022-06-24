2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' WR and TE

AllSooners.com ranked the top five pass catchers the Oklahoma Sooners will face in 2022.

Over the next week, AllSooners.com will rank the top skill position players the Oklahoma Sooners will face in the 2022 season, continuing today with the pass catchers.

5. Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said his Wildcats intend to utilize Malik Knowles more in the passing game in 2022 Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

Malik Knowles has garnered a reputation as an electric return man over the past four years in Manhattan, but now the Wildcats are poised to unleash his playmaking skills in the pass game in 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver from Mansfield, TX, finished 2021 with a bang, hauling in a couple of touchdown passes against LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Knowles’ performance capped off a career year where he hauled in 29 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, with Adrian Martinez inserted into the quarterback room, Knowles should have a durable starter who can consistently get him the ball in space.

Over the course of his career, Knowles has caught 79 passes for 1,142 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding another score on the ground.

4. Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley dominated Notre Dame in the Cowboys' 2021 finale Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma high school star Brennan Presley started to show his promise for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2021.

After 118 of his 125 receiving yards as a true freshman came against Miami in the bowl game, Presley grew as a weapon for Mike Gundy’s Cowboys last year as the Robin to Tay Martin’s Batman.

In 2021, Presley caught 50 balls for 619 yards and five scores.

Against Iowa State, Presley caught a pair of touchdowns, taking his six catches for 84 yards in the defeat.

And he again proved just how explosive he can be as the main option during bowl season.

Notre Dame simply couldn’t cover him, as Presley torched the Fighting Irish with 10 catches for 137 yards in OSU’s Fiesta Bowl triumph.

Now entering the 2022 season as the primary option, Presley is primed for a breakout year in Stillwater.

3. Quentin Johnston, TCU

Quentin Johnston starred for TCU last year despite only appearing in nine games for the Horned Frogs Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Though he only saw action in nine games last year, TCU receiver Quentin Johnston made his presence felt.

The 6-4 pass catcher established himself as a deep threat, leading the Horned Frogs with 634 yards and six touchdown catches.

Johnston was especially good against Oklahoma, pulling down seven passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the defeat.

At the end of the year, Johnston was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection, and will be relied upon by new head coach Sonny Dykes as he tries to overhaul the TCU offense in 2022.

2. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Xavier Hutchinson, a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection, returns for one final year at Iowa State in 2022 Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Hutchinson has been around the block in the Big 12.

The Iowa Sate star is a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection, earning the honor in both 2020 and 2021 for the Cyclones.

Last year, the 6-3 receiver finished second in the Big 12 with 987 receiving years, pulling down a league-high 83 receptions and scoring five touchdowns.

Hutchinson topped 100 yards against UNLV, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU, hurting the Cowboys for a season-high 125 yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

As Iowa State looks to replace Brock Purdy at quarterback, the veteran playmaker will be the premier big play threat for Matt Campbell’s squad.

1. Xavier Worthy, Texas

Xavier Worthy rewrote the record books during his first year as a Texas Longhorn in 2021 Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

Xavier Worthy wasted no time making an impact in Austin, rewriting Texas record books last year.

The Fresno, CA, product set new Longhorn records for receptions (62), receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (12) for a freshman, and was immediately one of the top playmakers in the Big 12.

Worthy announced himself to the world in the Cotton Bowl last October by lighting up the Oklahoma secondary.

Despite losing the contest, Worthy caught nine passes for an eye-popping 261 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Casey Thompson on the first play from scrimmage.

Worthy was named a First Team All-Big 12 selection by both the Associated Press and the league coaches, as well as winning the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Steve Sarkisian hopes Worthy’s explosive first year on the 40 Acres will only serve as the begging to a productive career for the Longhorns.

