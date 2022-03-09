2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Cale Gundy is eager to see more after taking over the position following a lack of steady production the last two years and some departures through the transfer portal.

What Oklahoma’s offense looks like in 2022 may be largely predicated on how the receiver corps performs in spring practice and fall training camp.

The Sooners have accomplished and talented players, but new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby doesn’t have great depth. If everyone stays healthy and performs at a high level, everything should be fine. But if there are injuries, or if the young, inexperienced wideouts don’t develop at a healthy pace, Lebby’s offense might have to use big formations more often.

With Jadon Haselwood and Mario Williams exiting through the transfer portal and Arkansas transfer Mike Woods heading go the NFL Draft, Cale Gundy’s receiver room looks to have grown a bit thinner.

That’s not exactly how Gundy sees it, however.

”The room,” Gundy said, “has definitely gotten bigger. To be honest, I like it that.”

Gundy, formerly the inside receivers coach under Lincoln Riley, will take over both inside and outside positions this season. He’ll be coaching twice as many players.

Gundy credits former outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons in building up that group through recruiting and developing their talent while in Norman. But there’s no question the numbers aren’t where Lebby and Gundy want them. Expect another addition or two from the transfer portal before the May 1 deadline to be eligible for the 2022 season.

“Excited about our group that we have,” Gundy said. “We’re still down a player or two but we feel very good with what we have.”

That’s because the player he has at the forefront is Marvin Mims, who was a Freshman All-American in 2020 and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2021. In two seasons, Mims has 69 catches for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns and is averaging 19.1 yards per catch.

Drake Stoops is a fifth-year senior and has compiled a nice career: 41 catches, 521 yards and four TDs. He’ll always be in the mix for playing time because he has reliable hands and a penchant for delivering clutch plays at crucial moments.

And Theo Wease, a 5-star prospect seemingly only a short time ago, is now a senior. He missed all of last season with a recurring foot injury, but he had eight catches as a true freshman and scored two TDs, and in 2020 enjoyed a breakout year with 37 catches, 530 yards and four scores.

“We feel very good with Marvin Mims with the offseason he has had,” Gundy said. “He’s taken huge steps in being more of a vocal guy. You guys have seen he’s kind of calm and always has that smile on his face. He has really taken big steps in being a leader on this offense.

“And then Drake Stoops is the same way. Those two push each other every single day. They’re great leaders.

“Theo Wease, it’s good to see him back and see him running around and being full speed. A guy that’s going into this fourth season. Expect big things out of him.”

After that, Oklahoma’s experience at the receiver position drops off precipitously.

Juniors Trevon West (eight career catches, 104 yards) and Brian Darby (eight catches, 116 yards, two TDs) have both enjoyed big plays, but they lack volume on their body of work. Cody Jackson (five catches for 45 yards) had a handful of nice plays last year as a true freshman. And Jalil Farooq (four catches, 69 yards) overcame a slow start to his freshman season due to health issues and had a strong performance in the Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon (three catches, 64 yards).

And after that, the Sooners are — for now, at least, heading into spring practice on March 22 — looking at true freshmen. Talented and promising true freshman, but true freshmen nonetheless.

“We’re very excited about the two young guys in Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson,” Gundy said.

Spring practice will be huge for this group to show some real growth and development. Lebby prefers an offensive set out of 11 personnel — that is, one back, one tight end and three receivers. If wideout production remains stagnant, however, Lebby may look into 21 (two backs, one tight end) or 12 (one back, two tight ends) to move the football.

“Excited about this offense and what they all are,” Gundy said. “They’re all very excited about how this offense plays and the opportunities within this offense to be very successful.”