2023 4-Star OL Payton Kirkland Includes Oklahoma in Final Five

Oklahoma is one step closer to landing a key piece for the 2023 recruiting class.

4-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando listed his final five schools on Friday, with the Sooners making the cut along with Alabama, Michigan State, Miami and Florida.

Kirkland is listed as the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 38 player in the state of Florida in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Included in the announcement of his final five schools, Kirkland revealed he will be making his final decision on July 23. He is set to visit Oklahoma in June.

Kirkland has been on OU’s radar since long before Brent Venables took over in Norman, having received an official offer from the Sooners all the way back just prior to the start of the 2020 season.

