2023 5-Star QB Target Malachi Nelson Includes Oklahoma in Top 7 Schools

Oklahoma is one step closer to landing what they hope to be the crown jewel of their 2023 recruiting class.

5-star quarterback prospect Malachi Nelson revealed his final seven schools on Sunday ahead of his commitment announcement set for one week from today - with the Sooners among the group.

Also included in Nelson’s top seven programs is Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State and USC. Nelson is rated the No. 2 quarterback in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings only behind Arch Manning.

This announcement comes just shortly after Nelson discussed his top schools and included Georgia as among the finalists. But, evidently, the Bulldogs have missed out on the next round of cuts.

Oklahoma fans are surely familiar with Nelson at this point as the seeming heir to the throne of Sooners quarterbacks to take over after the Caleb Williams era should he choose to play in Norman. He is an elite prospect that looks poised to be a star at the collegiate level who would absolutely flourish in Lincoln Riley’s system.

Nelson is planning to make his commitment just a week from now next Sunday, July 18.