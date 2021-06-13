2023 Star Malachi Nelson Shines Ahead of Visit to Oklahoma

Tipped as the top quarterback in 2023, the Sooners are closing in on their signal caller of the future.

The countdown to July 18 is on.

Quarterback Malachi Nelson, the early star of the 2023 recruiting class, is scheduled to announce his commitment in mid-July, but not before he takes his visit to Oklahoma.

Lincoln Riley hopes Nelson will be the next top quarterback to commit to his Sooners, following in the footsteps of Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. And Nelson appears to be holding up his end of the bargain so far.

At last weekend’s Elite 11 Regionals in Los Angeles, Sports Illustrated All-American reported that Nelson was the most accurate quarterback on the field, even while playing with guys a year older than him. But that should come as no shock, as the trigger man from Los Alamitos, CA, is already rated a 5-star recruit by 247’s Composite Rankings and by Rivals.

In 2020, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound quarterback threw for 1,513 yards and 23 touchdowns on 85-of-115 passing, only throwing four interceptions. His exploits earned him the 2020-2021 California Gatorade Player of the Year Award, despite him not playing the full season as the starter.

Scheduled to have his commitment sorted before he beings his first full season as the starter, the only official visit Nelson has announced he will be taking is to OU next week as one of the headliners for the ChampU BBQ.

The Sooners will feel good about where they stand with Nelson, as he went through his Elite 11 workout sporting crimson OU shorts, but USC will always be lingering. Nelson told AllTrojans.com that the Trojan staff is the lone school where he’s in contact with “pretty much everybody on the staff.”

But Riley will have his chance to close on the star quarterback next weekend in Norman, something he’s excelled at during his time at Oklahoma.