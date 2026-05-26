4-star In-State Prospect Kamieon Compton-Nero 'Excited' for Upcoming Oklahoma Visit

As an Oklahoma native, one might expect Kamieon Compton-Nero to be a lifelong fan of Sooner football.

A consensus 4-star athlete prospect from the Class of 2028, Compton-Nero hails from Owasso, OK, located just outside of Tulsa.

Compton-Nero, though, grew up with hoop dreams and hoped to become a star basketball player. As a result, he was never too invested in Oklahoma football or the sport in general.

“OU football wasn’t something I was into really,” Compton-Nero told Sooners On SI.

Now, Compton-Nero has football in his future.

Listed at 6-3 and 185 pounds, he is the No. 53 overall prospect and the No. 2 athlete in the 2028 class, per 247Sports. Compton-Nero primarily plays safety, and he recorded 95 tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore in 2025, helping Rejoice Christian School win its second state title in a row. He was also an offensive star in the fall, as he logged 2,584 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 751 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Compton-Nero still has two seasons of high school football remaining, but he has already begun exploring his options for the next level — and he sees Oklahoma as a strong candidate early in the process.

The athlete took gameday visits for OU’s games against Michigan, Auburn and LSU during the fall. He also took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on April 7.

Great day in Norman‼️ Thankful for the time with @CoachVenables and @coach_bhall reinforcing all that OU is and how I will be developed on and off the field.



Also great to spend time with another great safety from the 918 @RobertJ3nnings



B🅾️🅾️MER S🅾️🅾️NER@OU_Football… pic.twitter.com/5MERBNzYbJ — Kamieon Compton-Nero (@KamieonNero) April 8, 2026

Compton-Nero said his most recent visit was particularly memorable.

“This was the first time where me and my family got to sit down with coach (Brent Venables) in his office to get to know each other,” Compton-Nero said. “Just to hear him talk about the program, talk about his defense and talk about all he prioritizes to grow the man outside of football was great.”

So far, Compton-Nero has built strong relationships with Venables and OU safeties coach Brandon Hall.

He has also gotten the chance to interact with some of the Sooners’ current and former players.

Compton-Nero said former safety Robert Spears-Jennings, who was a senior in the fall and recently got selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, is someone that he looks up to. Not only does Spears-Jennings also play in the secondary, he is a native of the Tulsa area (Broken Arrow).

“Getting to watch practice and spend time with Spears-Jennings, who was watching before the draft, was cool given I will most likely play a similar position,” Compton-Nero said.

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Oklahoma is far from the only school pursuing Compton-Nero.

The Owasso native has earned offers from over a dozen other major college football programs, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Michigan, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Tennessee.

Compton-Nero admitted that his recruitment has picked up quicker than he expected.

“I’m appreciative of everyone that believes in what I can be, and I’m excited to start really investing in some relationships,” Compton-Nero said. “I want to play big time college football and thankfully there are many schools that check this box that are recruiting me.”

Compton-Nero hasn’t given up on basketball. He played on Rejoice Christian’s varsity squad during the winter and spring, and he will likely continue playing the sport when he transfers to Owasso High School next year.

But he now sees football as his long-term endeavor.

Compton-Nero will be back in Norman in June, according to a report from Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. Although Compton-Nero still has a year and a half left to decide where he wants to play in college, he looks forward to getting another chance to build on his relationships with the Sooners’ coaches and players.

“Excited to get back and actually workout and compete,” Compton-Nero said. “Just another time to keep building relationships with coach Hall and the rest of the staff.”