Oklahoma Set to Host Top-100 Prospect from Class of 2028, per Report

Kamieon Compton-Nero still has nearly two years until he officially makes his college decision, but he’ll soon see if Oklahoma could be the right spot for him.

Compton-Nero, a consensus top-100 player from the Class of 2028, will take an unofficial visit to OU on April 7, according to a report from 247Sports recruiting reporter Tom Loy.

One of the top two-way ATH in 2028, Kamieon Compton-Nero has some big visits on deck.



Here is what he said about each program, as well as a scouting report from @gabrieldbrooks, highlighting why he is so coveted across the country.



VIP Story: https://t.co/OTqhiytV3c@247Sports… pic.twitter.com/oS5tUMmnYl — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 18, 2026

Compton-Nero confirmed Loy’s report on X (formerly Twitter), saying he’s “excited for the opportunity” to visit Oklahoma and several other major programs over the next few months.

Compton-Nero hails from Owasso, OK, and attends Rejoice Christian School. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 62 overall player and the No. 5 athlete from the 2028 class.

The athlete plays both quarterback and defensive back. As a sophomore at Rejoice Christian in 2025, he logged 3,395 yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns. Defensively, he registered 95 tackles, five interceptions and three pick-sixes.

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According to Loy’s report, Compton-Nero will also unofficially visit Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Kansas State over the next few months.

Other major programs that have offered the high school sophomore include BYU, Missouri, Baylor and Arkansas.

Compton-Nero has already taken multiple unofficial trips to Norman. Most recently, he was on hand for OU’s 17-13 win over LSU in its regular-season finale, which punched the Sooners’ ticket to the College Football Playoff. At that game, Compton-Nero took a picture with 2026 signee Xavier Okwufulueze, 2027 defensive back prospect Semaj Stanford and 2027 offensive line commit Cooper Hackett.

Oklahoma has earned one commitment from the Class of 2028 so far, as running back Micah Rhodes verbally pledged with the Sooners on Jan. 29. A native of Spring, TX, Rhodes is the No. 1 running back and the No. 28 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports.

The Sooners are one of only seven Power Four programs who have already earned a 2028 commitment, along with Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, Purdue, Boston College and Arizona.

OU will look to put together a 2028 class that rivals its group of 2027 commits. With 19 pledges, the Sooners are ranked No. 1 in every major recruiting network’s rankings for the cycle. Of those 19 commits, 11 of them are graded as 4-star prospects by 247Sports.

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.