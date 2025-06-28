4-star Offensive Line Prospect Commits to Oklahoma over Alabama, Others
Oklahoma added to its 2026 recruiting class on Saturday, picking up a commitment from offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt.
Schmitt, an interior lineman from Windsor, CO, announced his pledge with the Sooners on an Instagram livestream.
Schmitt is graded as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and On3, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star. His highest ranking comes from Rivals, where the site ranks him as the No. 364 player in the Class of 2026 and the No. 1 player from Colorado.
As a junior at Windsor High School, Schmitt earned Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) first-team all-state honors. Schmitt played both offensive and defensive line for the Wizards in 2024.
During his recruitment, Schmitt has collected 27 offers, and those include major programs like Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.
Schmitt spent the spring unofficially and officially visiting college football programs.
He unofficially visited OU in March before doing the same at USC in April. Schmitt then took official visits to Colorado and Alabama in May before officially touring Oklahoma, Nebraska and Tennessee in June.
Schmitt had taken two unofficial visits to Oklahoma before his 2025 trips, including one to the Sooners’ home game against Tennessee in 2024.
The offensive line prospect is Oklahoma’s third commitment of the week, as linebacker Beau Jandreau and defensive end Daniel Norman both pledged with the Sooners on Monday.
Schmitt becomes only the second offensive lineman to commit to OU in the 2026 recruiting cycle, joining Noah Best, who committed to Oklahoma earlier in June. The Sooners previously had a pledge from interior offensive lineman Will Conroy, but he flipped his commitment from OU to North Carolina last week.
Altogether, the Sooners have 14 commits in their 2026 class. All of them hail from outside of Oklahoma. Before Schmitt's commitment, Oklahoma's class was ranked No. 42 in 247Sports' Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
OU opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, in Norman against Illinois State.