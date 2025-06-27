All Sooners

Oklahoma 4-star Defensive Line Prospect Chooses Oklahoma State Over Sooners

Tajh Overton, the top prospect in Oklahoma from the Class of 2026, committed to Oklahoma State instead of the Sooners on Friday.

Carson Field

Oklahoma defensive line prospect Tajh Overton
Oklahoma defensive line prospect Tajh Overton / Tajh Overton via X/Twitter
Oklahoma lost an in-state recruiting battle to its Bedlam rival on Friday.

Class of 2026 defensive lineman Tajh Overton, a native of Owasso, OK, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on X (formerly Twitter).

Overton is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked No. 174 in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports. He is ranked as No. 1 player from Oklahoma in the class, choosing the Cowboys over offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Florida and other major programs.

Listed at 6-3 and 275 pounds, Overton logged 64 tackles — 25 for a loss — and five sacks as a sophomore in 2023.

Last summer, Overton took unofficial visits to Auburn and Tennessee. He unofficially visited Ole Miss in the 2024 fall before officially visiting Oxford in June. 

Overton took an official visit to Oklahoma State on June 17 before his OU official visit on June 20. Now a week after stopping by Norman, the defensive lineman prospect decided to pledge with the Pokes.

Overton would have been the first player from Oklahoma to commit to the Sooners in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Instead, he joins an Oklahoma State class that consists of five in-state commits.

So far, the Sooners have earned pledges from 13 players: linebacker Jakore Smith, wide receiver Daniel Odom, cornerback Derrick Johnson II, tight end Ryder Mix, defensive end Matthew Nelson, defensive end Brian Harris, safety Niko Jandreau, linebacker Beau Jandreau, defensive end Daniel Norman, kicker Trace Rudd, running back DeZephen Walker, offensive lineman Noah Best and quarterback Bowe Bentley

Oklahoma is ranked No. 42 in 247Sports’ Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings and No. 10 in the SEC.

Oklahoma’s 2025 season begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, when the Sooners host Illinois State.

