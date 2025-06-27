All Sooners

ESPN Documentary 'Wishbone' Highlights Oklahoma's Football DNA

How college football evolved in the Barry Switzer era following Texas' innovation of the groundbreaking offensive formation will be examined as part of SEC Network's ongoing "Storied" series.

John E. Hoover

OU football head coach Barry Switzer talks to his team on the first day of spring practice on April 3, 1979, at Owen Field in Norman.
OU football head coach Barry Switzer talks to his team on the first day of spring practice on April 3, 1979, at Owen Field in Norman. / DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
By ESPN PR

As the college football season looms on the horizon, SEC fans can delve into the remarkable story of how the triple-option offense rescued three of college football's biggest brand names—Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama—and fundamentally altered the sport's history. The film – SEC Storied: “Wishbone” – directed by Chip Rives, debuts Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.  

“When we first started the journey of Wishbone, I thought I knew it all, well most of it at least,” said Rives. “I grew up in Texas, have lived in Oklahoma and through sports osmosis, knew a great deal about Bear Bryant and Alabama. Turns out I knew very little about the Wishbone!”  

It's a tale of desperation, rivalry and friendship, and it vibrates with irony and intrigue.

In 1968, after three straight four-loss seasons, Texas head coach Darrell Royal was just desperate enough to gamble on something unproven and risky: the bold scheme invented by his offensive coordinator, Emory Bellard. Soon, the Longhorns became virtually unstoppable, winning 30 straight games and two national championships. 

What happened next is the stuff of college football lore.

First Royal, a former Oklahoma quarterback, came to the rescue of his slumping alma mater, undeterred by the reality that OU is Texas' archrival. He allowed Bellard to help counterpart Barry Switzer implement the new scheme. Unable to fathom that, especially after Switzer moved up to head coach in 1973, the Sooners would exploit the offense to power a dominant new era and eclipse the Longhorns. 

Then in 1971, Royal aided his close friend, Alabama's Paul "Bear" Bryant, who was searching for a winning formula after consecutive five-loss seasons had the vultures circling in Tuscaloosa. The clandestine switch, unveiled in a 17-10 upset of Southern Cal, saved Bryant's legend and became the catalyst to the winningest decade in college history up to that point.

“The Wishbone was a strategy of last resort for three of the greatest programs in college football history,” said Executive Producer Keith Dunnavant. “So, in that sense, you can feel the desperation pulsating through our story. It’s interesting to wonder what might have happened at Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama without Emory Bellard’s history-bending invention.”  

The film, which follows the triple-option story to Texas A&M and Mississippi State, features interviews with Switzer, Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians, players including Ted Koy, Brian Bosworth, Spencer Tillman and Major Ogilvie, and several journalists and historians who put the offensive revolution in context. 

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

