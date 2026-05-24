New Oklahoma Quarterback Offer Says Sooners' Staff 'Seems Legit'

NORMAN — Gavin Strang doesn’t yet have many offers, but it’s easy to see why a school like Oklahoma would take notice of his potential.

Strang is a 6-5, 210-pound quarterback from Brentwood, TN. He is an unranked prospect in the Class of 2028, according to Rivals, and he doesn’t even have a profile on 247Sports.

Strang collected an offer from OU on Wednesday. Before that, his only offer was from Eastern Kentucky, an FCS school.

Needless to say, he was blown away when he got the offer.

“Given the opportunity to play football at the University of Oklahoma means so much, especially considering their history of producing quarterbacks,” Strang told Sooners On SI.

As a sophomore at Brentwood High School, Strang completed 65 percent of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards. He totaled 19 touchdowns.

Strang’s frame is larger than almost every other quarterback prospect from the 2028 class. He sees his physical gifts — and his leadership — as his strongest attributes.

“I think my biggest strength as a quarterback, taking away my physical aspects, would be my ability to bring a team together and be the quarterback every football player wants to play for,” Strang said.

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Strang admitted that he’s far from a finished product. He still has two years of high school football remaining and hopes to sharpen several aspects of his game before it’s time for him to jump up to the collegiate level.

But the quarterback is confident that he’ll become even more comfortable in the pocket as he matures.

“I think that as time goes on and I get more experience with the game everything will slow down and allow me to know what’s going to happen before the ball has been snapped,” Strang said.

Strang said he received his offer at a throwing session with OU general manager Jim Nagy.

The Class of 2028 quarterback has yet to visit Oklahoma’s campus, so he hasn’t met much of the Sooners’ personnel. But the first impressions he has built have been strong.

“From who I have met, the coaching staff at OU seems legit,” Strang said. “Definitely a big time factor.”

One day after the Sooners began their pursuit of Strang, he announced an offer from Memphis, an FBS school from his home state.

As a Tennessee native, Strang said it’s always been his dream to play in the SEC, whether that’s for Tennessee, Vanderbilt or any other program in the conference.

It’s very early in Strang’s recruitment. He still has two years of high school ball left, and he’ll likely compile plenty more offers before signing day in 2028.

Even so, Strang sees Oklahoma as a school that could fulfill his football dreams.

“Playing in the SEC would be a dream come true,” Strang said. “Not pushing away other conferences but the SEC is what I mainly grew up watching.”