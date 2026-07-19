Oklahoma Gets in the Mix for Blue-Chip Class of 2028 Defensive Back

Since joining the SEC, Oklahoma’s recruiting territory has expanded greatly.

Now, the Sooners will look to create a new recruiting zone in the Midwest.

OU sent an offer to Class of 2028 defensive back Geo McKnight, a native of Pickerington, OH, on Monday.

McKnight is listed at 5-11 and 180 pounds. He is graded as a 4-star prospect by all major recruiting services, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 247 overall player and the No. 7 player from Ohio from the 2028 class.

McKnight primarily plays safety, and he was a star as a sophomore at Pickering North High School in 2025. He finished the season with 40 tackles, nine pass breakups, six interceptions, four forced fumbles and a pick-six.

Despite still having two years of high school football remaining, McKnight has already collected offers from dozens of major programs. Other schools that have offered him include Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, Florida, Michigan, Indiana and UCLA.

McKnight has also already taken trips to a handful of campuses. During the fall, he took gameday visits to Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan State. He stopped by one of Pitt’s spring practices a few months ago, too.

Ohio isn’t a traditional recruiting ground for OU, as defensive back Reggie Powers III — a native of Centerville, OH — is the only current player from the state. But recently, Oklahoma’s recruiting territory has expanded into states like Utah, Alabama and others that aren’t particularly close to the Sooner State.

2029 wideout collects OU offer

McKnight wasn’t the only prospect to earn an OU offer on Monday, as 2029 wide receiver Corey Miller announced one as well.

Standing 6-0 and weighing 192 pounds, Miller is from Columbia, SC. Miller is an unranked prospect, as none of the major recruiting networks have released rankings for the Class of 2029 yet.

As a freshman at Dutch Fork High School, Miller caught 30 passes for 549 yards. According to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash.

With three years of high school football left, Miller has already compiled an impressive offer sheet that’s quite impressive. The wideout has earned offers from Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon and a handful of other Power Four programs.

Miller’s hometown, Columbia, is where the University of South Carolina is located. He took a gameday visit to the Gamecocks’ game against Kentucky in 2025.

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