Adrian Peterson on Lincoln Riley: 'I don't see him going anywhere...but I've seen stranger things'

Former Sooner told Detroit media on a Zoom call that Riley's offensive abilities at OU are renowned and that Riley is "a players coach"
Author:
Publish date:

Former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson, one of the Sooners’ all-time greats, was asked Thursday about OU coach Lincoln Riley.

“He’s a players coach about his business, and that’s what you need,” Peterson said.

For most of Riley’s four seasons in Norman, there has been speculation about him taking an NFL job.

On that topic, Peterson offered up the following:

“I don’t see him going anywhere, you know,” Peterson said. “I don’t. But who knows? You know, I’ve seen stranger things.”

