After Scary Ordeal, Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner is Now Healthy, Fit and 'Better Than Ever'

A thigh bruise led to a life-threatening infection, but after dropping 35 pounds and working his way back, teammates say Stogner looks new and improved.

As many weapons as Lincoln Riley has in his arsenal, the return of a fully healthy and fit Austin Stogner puts Oklahoma’s offense in a different category.

The 6-foot-6, 251-pound Stogner goes into his junior year with all the promise of a future NFL Draft pick. A significant matchup problem for college football defenses, Stogner is a quarterback’s dream in the red zone or on third down.

“Stog is fully back,” said Sooners QB Spencer Rattler, “and he's better than ever, I think.”

Back from injury is one thing. Back from a devastating and life-threatening infection is something else entirely.

Austin Stogner takes a hit against KU Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

“It was scary,” Stogner said. “It all happened so fast. I didn’t really know what was going on, I just knew my leg hurt real bad.”

In a Nov. 7 home game against Kansas, on an otherwise innocuous pass over the middle, Stogner took a hard hit to the thigh just above his right knee, walked to the sideline, then to the locker room, and then watched the second half in street clothes.

OU’s medical team checked him out and determined he had a deep thigh bruise. But that was only the beginning.

Stogner’s body reacted badly to the bruise and he quickly developed a strep infection. The next night, in agonizing pain, Stogner was rushed to emergency surgery in Oklahoma City to clean out the infection.

READ MORE

According to a story written by Jason Kersey for The Athletic, Stogner’s parents feared the worst.

“Were we afraid that he might die? I mean, yeah,” Missy Stogner told The Athletic. “You know that this can go in that direction. The doctors were always positive, but they never said, ‘He’s going to be OK.’ ”

Stogner recently recounted the sequence of events from that awful night.

“That night I was fine, eating pizza with my dad,” he said. “Morning, I went in for treatment and was fine. That night I took a nap and was really tired. I knew I had strep but I didn’t tell anybody because I wanted to play in the game. That night I didn’t feel good at all. I called Chris (Watson, OU’s athletic trainer) at nine — ‘Dude, I don’t feel good.’ Went in for the test. Had 103 fever, tested positive for strep.

“Knee was hurting bad but not too bad. It wasn’t horrible. Went to my house at 10:30 and I can’t even function, talk. I called Chris — ‘You need to take me to the hospital.’ Chris drives me all the way up to OKC. During that time, that was the worst pain I’ve ever felt, in that car. I couldn’t even ... it was bad.

“Excruciating pain for a two or three days.”

Stogner spent 12 days in the hospital and lost 35 pounds. He said when he first got out of the hospital he could “barely do a pushup” when he checked in with strength coach Bennie Wylie.

“When I came out of the hospital, I didn’t immediately weigh,” he said. “Way too scared. So I waited two weeks. I was down about 35 pounds. It wasn’t good. After I got off antibiotics I started putting it on. A lot of peanut butter and jelly and a lot of milk.”

With the health scare behind him, Stogner focused on his recovery and his return to football. He missed the final two games of the regular season and the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19. He figured he might have a chance to play against Florida in the Cotton Bowl 11 days later, but it was a slow road.

“I was on a heavy dose of antibiotics,” he said. “The first two or three weeks, I couldn’t even make it through standing at practice, or sitting. Once I got off those, I was able to get back into it. Those first two weeks were really, really tough.

“The day after the Big 12 was my first day running routes,” Stogner said. “I thought I was doing terrible. Chris was like, ‘You’re looking really good.’ There’s no way I’m looking good.

“Over Christmas break I got after it when I went home. Got with some therapy there. We played (Florida) on a Wednesday and on that Monday (before), I called (inside receivers coach Cale) Gundy and said, ‘Anytime I can play for this university I’m going to do it. Can I go out and help the team?’ “

Gundy’s reply: “For sure. We want you out there.”

Austin Stogner Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Riley had Stogner for about 15 plays in the Cotton Bowl, and even though his statistical contribution was just one catch for 12 yards, it was a triumphant return.

“It was important for me to make it back to show myself, ‘I’ve been through this ... Watch this, I’m going to make it back.’ Showed me regardless of what happens, I’ve got some fight in me.”

Since the team reconvened in January for winter workouts, Stogner has pushed himself to be ready for the 2021 season, and his teammates have taken notice.

“He leaned down a little bit, got quicker, got faster and it's good to see him fully back and happy,” Rattler said, “just happy to be out there and running full speed and not worrying about his leg or anything like that.”

“He looks good, looks great right now,” said fellow H-back Brayden Willis. “ … Ever since he’s been back healthy, he’s been balling. He’s been playing really well like we all know he can.”

“I don't think I've ever seen anything like that in my life,” said H-back Jeremiah Hall. “Austin was not only hurt, but he was in a position where his career could have been over. And to see someone fight through that and be back where he is now, I look at him every day and I asked him about his leg just to make sure he’s alright. I’m proud to have him back. He’ll be a great player for us, and I’m happy for big ol’ Stog.”

Austin Stogner Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Stogner caught seven passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns during his true freshman season, then broke out last year with 26 receptions for 422 yards and three TDs in just eight games. Now he's focused on even more production in 2021, although any results this season will be the product of a more holistic approach.

Stogner described the process of adding the weight back as something that will have long-term benefits.

“Put the clay on and then you’re able to mold it,” he said. “This summer I got on a new diet and was able to mold that back down. I’m down to 250 or 255. I’m leaned out. This is the best I’ve ever felt.”

Stogner said he also listens to his body more now and is more conscientious about things like stretching and warm-ups. The whole ordeal gave him a new — and maybe clearer — perspective on life.

“No doubt, it was for sure crazy. It was hard to process, no time to think while I was in the hospital,” he said.

“Now that I’ve made it back, I know nothing is stopping me now.”