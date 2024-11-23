Alabama Crimson Tide: By the Numbers
Oklahoma is going to have its hands full on Saturday night.
The Sooners will welcome Alabama to Norman for just the second time ever, and it’s only the seventh all-time meeting between the two college football powers.
The No. 7-ranked Crimson Tide (8-2, 4-2 SEC) are looking to continue their march toward the College Football Playoff while OU (5-5, 1-5) is just trying to honor its seniors in the home finale by getting bowl eligible.
Kalen DeBoer has kept Alabama’s offense firing as one of the nation’s best, presenting a tough test for the Sooners.
23
The Crimson Tide offense can hurt defenses in a hurry.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe has forged a lethal connection with freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, and he can also do damage with his legs.
Slowing down Alabama play-after-play is hard enough, but make one mistake and DeBoer’s offense can make defenses pay.
The Crimson Tide have scored 53 touchdowns on offense this year, and 23 of those have from from 20-plus yards out.
It’s not just been ‘Bama beating defenses over the top, either. Of the 23 chunk plays that have scored, 12 have been passes and 11 runs.
OU’s rushing defense has held up Ewell this year, as the Sooners rank 18th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game, but the Sooners have struggled with letting receivers hurt them deep in SEC-play this year, which will be a concern come Saturday.
24
Nick Saban may be gone, but Alabama’s defense is still turning opponents over at a high rate.
The Crimson Tide have forced 24 turnovers this year, recovering 10 fumbles and picking off quarterbacks 14 times.
That’s an area of concern for Oklahoma, who has been allergic to ball security.
In OU’s last outing alone against Missouri, the Sooners put the ball on the ground six times, losing four of those fumbles.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold was responsible for two of the lost fumbles by himself, the last of which was returned for a touchdown and untimely did OU in.
If the Sooners are to have any shot of pulling the unlikely upset on Saturday, they’ll have to take care of the football — something that hasn’t happened since the win over Auburn in September.
53
While the Alabama defense has been opportunistic, it hasn’t quite been the dominant unit of the Saban Era.
Opponents have rushed for 132.2 yards per game against the Tide, which ranks 53rd in the country.
While OU’s offense has struggled this year, there have been glimpses of a rushing attack that can keep the Sooners in SEC games, especially against Ole Miss and Missouri.
Jovantae Barnes’ availability is up in the air, but true freshman Xavier Robinson looked like a difference maker at running back late against Missouri.
Oklahoma’s path to victory includes winning the turnover battle and having success on the ground to shorten the game, something Vanderbilt was especially good at in its upset victory over ‘Bama earlier this year.
The Crimson Tide are 18th in the country in third down defense, allowing conversions 31.5 percent of the time, so staying ahead of the chains by having success on the ground will be crucial for Oklahoma’s offense to stay on track.