Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma-Oregon Under the Radar

Jalen Redmond BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

John Hoover: Jalen Redmond

Despite all the attention on the guys who are opting out, the Sooners’ most talented d-lineman could be tackle Jalen Redmond. OU led the nation in tackles for loss the first three weeks of the season, but then Redmond got hurt and the defensive line productivity plummeted. With Redmond back in the lineup for the final three games, the Sooners lost twice, but the defensive line looked like its old self again. In just seven games this season, Redmond had 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks and six QB hurries. A healthy Jalen Redmond will be a problem for the Oregon offense.

Mario Williams John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Ryan Chapman: Mario Williams

The Oregon Ducks enter Wednesday’s contest with a skeleton crew on the back end of their defense, opening the door for an OU wide receiver to have a breakout game. With no Austin Stogner or Jadon Haselwood, and plenty of attention likely going to Marvin Mims, Mario Williams could propel himself into a big spring with a nice performance against the Ducks. Getting Williams the ball was an emphasis early in the season, but as the offense continued to struggle, his touches fell by the wayside. With Cale Gundy stepping in to call the plays on Wednesday, it may offer a reset for Williams, who could see the ball come his way and again be entrusted with plenty of opportunities to make big plays for the Sooners.

Danny Stutsman Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

Josh Callaway: Danny Stutsman

Danny Stutsman has been one of the most fun guys on the team this season both in terms of on the field and off. His social media persona has been tremendous content and his flashes in games throughout the year has showcased him as a budding star for Oklahoma. He’s someone who has definitely enjoyed the week in San Antonio — see the video of him riding a dolphin for evidence of that — but now it is time to transition that into his best game of the year. Four very key defensive players for Oklahoma have opted out of this game, leaving guys like Stutsman in a position to step up and showcase themselves on a big stage. Watch for this to be his true arrival to the Sooners’ program on Wednesday night.