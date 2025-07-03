All Eyes Will be on Oklahoma Throughout 2025
Oklahoma enters 2025 with clear eyes about the difficulty of its schedule.
The Sooners have one of the toughest slates in the country, which also means OU has a chance to take part in some of the best contests of the year.
Kelley Ford, a longtime analytics expert, publishes yearly “watchability” ratings.
The score is weighted by the projected quality of the game in Ford’s KFord Ratings as well as the projected spread.
Oklahoma ranks in the top eight overall for its season watchability score, and the Sooners sit second in the country in the KFord watchability score for home games.
In short, the best games in the country will be happening at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The Sooners host Michigan in Week 2 in prime time, a game that has already been circled for many around the country, and then OU will re-rack its SEC schedule from last year.
Brent Venables’ squad will host Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU and Missouri in league play, while traveling to battle South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.
OU projects to be in the top 10 of any given week’s most watchable games nine times in 2025. Only the Sooners’ non-conference contests against Illinois State, Temple and Kent State fall outside of the top 10 in any given week.
The Sooners’ bout with Michigan is the top matchup of Week 2 in the KFord ratings, as is the Oct. 18 date with South Carolina.
The Auburn game ranks second on Sept. 20, the Texas game is tied for fifth on Oct. 11, Ole Miss and OU rank third on Oct. 25 as is the trop to Knoxville on Nov. 1. Alabama’s chance to avenge last year’s loss to the Sooners is the No. 6 game on Nov. 15, Missouri and Oklahoma rank second on Nov. 22 and LSU’s trip to Norman is third on Nov. 29.
The KFord rankings won’t even take into account the stakes on the line each week for the Sooners.
OU’s conference opener against Auburn represents a key chance for both teams, who have coaches facing immense pressure to win in 2025, to start SEC play off on the right foot while former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold battles his old school.
The Sooners themselves have plenty of revenge opportunities after finishing 2-6 in the program’s first trek through the conference.
November alone features a string of incredible matchups for OU.
Trips to Tennessee and Alabama are only separated by a bye week, then Venables and Co. will finish the regular season with back-to-back home games for the first time since 2020 and only the second time since the turn of the century.
The nature of Oklahoma’s schedule is tough for Venables, who needs to get things back on track after hiring a new offensive coordinator in Ben Arbuckle and landing Washington State quarterback John Mateer out of the transfer portal.
But the path in 2025 also affords the Sooners plenty of chances to notch quality wins in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee if the offense can return to form.