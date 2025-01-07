Analyzing Oklahoma’s Greatest Transfer Portal Needs Post Winter Window
NORMAN — After the transfer portal’s winter window closed, Oklahoma’s losses outweigh its gains.
So far, the Sooners have seen 26 players from the 2024 roster enter the portal while picking up 14 newcomers.
OU has bolstered its class in recent days, picking up a few players from power four conferences. The Sooners snagged wide receiver Josiah Martin from Cal a few days before gaining commitments from Florida State defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and Oklahoma State linebacker Kendal Daniels.
Jones and Daniels are Oklahoma's first two defensive additions. Per 247 Sports, Oklahoma currently has the No. 14 portal class nationally and the ninth-best class in the SEC.
Here are a few areas the Sooners still need help:
Cornerback
With just two defensive commitments from the transfer portal, every defensive position can use reinforcements — but cornerback is one that stands out.
The Sooners won’t have 2024 senior cornerback Woodi Washington or portal departure Kani Walker next year, leaving one starting spot open. On the other side is rising sophomore Eli Bowen, who broke out with 20 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception in 2024.
While the Sooners largely improved defensively in 2024, the secondary is an area that struggled.
OU finished 43rd nationally in passing defense, allowing 203.2 passing yards per contest. The Sooners also averaged just 0.7 passes intercepted per game, which was tied for 91st in the nation.
OU already has a safety group with significant experience and production under its belt. Safety Robert Spears-Jennings finished tied for sixth in the nation with four forced fumbles in 2024, and Peyton Bowen notched 33 total tackles this year.
Adding a ballhawk cornerback to that group could greatly bolster OU’s pass defense.
Defensive tackle
With Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton and Jayden Jackson all slotted to return in 2025, the Sooners have plenty of experience on the interior of their defensive line. Williams and Halton both played more than 400 snaps in 2024, while Jackson was just below that at 387.
Still, adding another pass rusher wouldn’t hurt for the Sooners.
The Sooners made a splash at the defensive end position on Monday by picking up a commitment from Jones, who logged four forced fumbles and a sack in 2024. Jones will pair with R Mason Thomas — who recently announced that he’ll play for OU in 2025 and wait on the NFL — on the other end.
Williams and Halton have Pro Football Focus defensive grades above 70, while Jackson’s is just below at 69.7. This means that, in addition to significant experience in 2024, that position group has a lot of skill.
While everyone is waiting for 5-star David Stone to explode into the lineup, adding another piece to the mix would make OU’s defensive line even saltier.
Linebacker
OU’s addition of Daniels through the transfer portal significantly bolsters the linebacker group. But it wouldn’t hurt to add another to the corps.
The Sooners will be without All-American Danny Stutsman, who was a senior in 2024. They also lost linebackers Dasan McCullough and Lewis Carter to the transfer portal.
Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis have both played key roles on OU’s defense in each of the last two seasons, and they should do the same in 2025. But aside from those two and Daniels, there isn’t a whole lot of experience at the position.
Adding one more experienced linebacker to the mix would give the Sooners one of the deepest linebacker rooms in the SEC.