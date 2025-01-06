Report: Oklahoma Lands Key Defensive Transfer From In-State Rival

BREAKING: Oklahoma State star transfer Safety/LB Kendal Daniels has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @on3sports



The 6’4 240 S/LB totaled 240 Tackles, 7.5 Sacks, 13 PD, 5 INT, & 2 FF in 3 seasons



Freshman All-American & Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors