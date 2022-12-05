Skip to main content

Another Oklahoma Freshman DL Enters Transfer Portal

Cedric Roberts was a promising 3-star noseguard for the Sooners this season, but only got one snap of playing time.

Another of Oklahoma’s promising freshmen defensive linemen has entered the transfer portal.

Cedric Roberts, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle from Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, TX, announced Monday he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Roberts played in just one game for the Sooners as a true freshman, getting one snap against Kansas, according to Pro Football Focus.

Roberts will transfer with four seasons of eligibility left.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my short time here,” Roberts wrote. “I always want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me and what they are building in Norman is going to be special.”

Roberts is the 11th OU player to enter the transfer portal this bowl season. He joins fellow freshman d-lineman Alton Tarber, who announced last week he would enter the portal.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS PLAYER TRACKER

Roberts picked OU over offers from Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Indiana, SMU and others. He committed to OU last June and was recruited by former assistant coach Calvin Thibodeaux.

According to 247 Sports, Roberts was a 3-star prospect and the No. 85 defensive lineman in the nation, per the 247 Sports Composite. Rivals ranked Roberts as the No. 35 defensive lineman in the class. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

W-Clayton Smith-HORIZ
Football

Oklahoma LB Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
Brent Venables Kent presser
Football

Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Will Soon be on the Move Again

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Jalen Hurts
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 13

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables - practice
Football

Do Oklahoma Fans Care About the Cheez-It Bowl? Here's What Sooner Nation Says

By John E. Hoover
Mike Norvell Cheez-It Zoom
Football

WATCH: Florida State HC Mike Norvell Zoom

By Josh Callaway
BV Cheez-It Zoom
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Zoom

By Josh Callaway
FB - Brey Walker, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Oklahoma OL Announces Transfer Portal Decision

By John E. Hoover