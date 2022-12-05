Another Oklahoma Freshman DL Enters Transfer Portal

Another of Oklahoma’s promising freshmen defensive linemen has entered the transfer portal.

Cedric Roberts, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle from Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, TX, announced Monday he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Roberts played in just one game for the Sooners as a true freshman, getting one snap against Kansas, according to Pro Football Focus.

Roberts will transfer with four seasons of eligibility left.

“Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my short time here,” Roberts wrote. “I always want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me and what they are building in Norman is going to be special.”

Roberts is the 11th OU player to enter the transfer portal this bowl season. He joins fellow freshman d-lineman Alton Tarber, who announced last week he would enter the portal.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS PLAYER TRACKER

Roberts picked OU over offers from Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Indiana, SMU and others. He committed to OU last June and was recruited by former assistant coach Calvin Thibodeaux.

According to 247 Sports, Roberts was a 3-star prospect and the No. 85 defensive lineman in the nation, per the 247 Sports Composite. Rivals ranked Roberts as the No. 35 defensive lineman in the class.