Armed With Experience, R Mason Thomas Believes the Ceiling is 'Really High' for Oklahoma's Defensive Line
Oklahoma’s defensive line was one of the key reasons Brent Venables was able to turn the Sooners’ defense around in 2024.
And edge rusher R Mason Thomas has reason to believe the group can be even better up front this fall.
"We have a lot of experience,” Thomas said last week at SEC Media Days. “… We've just got guys that fit into the system for so long.
“… Last year we had multiple guys but not as much as we do now. So experience for us helps a lot to know what to expect, and this is our second year in the SEC so we know (what) it looks like."
Thomas led the team with nine sacks last year, which helped him land on the All-SEC preseason second team.
Across from Thomas, Adepoju Adebawore enters his third year in the program, while redshirt freshmen Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye enter their second year.
In the middle, Gracen Halton, Damonic Williams, Jayden Jackson and David Stone all return key experience from 2024.
Halton added five sacks, 30 total tackles and six tackles for loss last year, Williams totaled 35 tackles and Jackson earned Freshman All-American honors with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
"Our ceiling is high, and it all starts with our leadership coming from me, PJ (Adebawore), Dom Williams, Gracen Halton, it all comes from that,” Thomas said. “Our ceiling can be however high we want, and whatever we tolerate is what goes. Whatever we tolerate, that's what the young guys are gonna tolerate.”
Venables also made a few additions over the offseason.
Along with the freshmen, who reported over the winter, OU signed former Georgia and Florida State defensive end Marvin Jones Jr.
Jones brings two years of SEC experience, as well as 41 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks over the past three years.
Williams and Jackson were both essential in Oklahoma’s run defense a year ago.
The Sooners allowed 115.1 yards per game on the ground, which ranked 24th in the country last year, and Jackson has plenty of room to improve as a sophomore.
“Our competitive depth just gets even better,” Thomas said. “For him coming in as a starter as a freshman, that says a lot. He has to go do it again. To have competitive depth like that for our 1s and 2s, fighting for that starting job, it’s really good for our team. That competitive depth helps us elevate anybody who wants to get better.”
It’ll be hard to replace linebacker Danny Stutsman, but improvement in the trenches will only make things easier for Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigo up the middle.
Armed with experience, Thomas aims to lead the defensive line and make the most of his final season of college football.
“Experience in college football and the SEC, you already know what to expect and how to prepare,” Thomas said. “You know what to take away, you know what to give a little bit more into. For us, a bunch of us have known each other for more than three years. To have that level of trust, connection and interaction that’s so strong.
“… So however we can nurture and facilitate our defensive line, our ceiling can be whatever it wants to be. And I think it can be really high."