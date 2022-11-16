Because Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Missed Texas, Bedlam Means Even More

As Bedlam weekend quickly approaches, it’s easy for Oklahoma to wonder how it got here.

A team that was top 10 in the preseason with high expectations suddenly is 5-5, fighting for its bowl life. Obviously, the Sooners had problems before (and after) the Texas game, but the pinnacle of Oklahoma’s original problems seemed to be Dillon Gabriel’s injury.

Without Gabriel, the Sooners were blown out by Texas in an embarrassing rivalry loss. That game clearly meant something to Gabriel, who desperately wanted to play, making the trip to Dallas and going through warm-ups.

Now, with Gabriel back in the lineup, things are better, but Oklahoma’s struggles continue. The offense has played well enough to win at times, and the defense has too, but complementary football is the problem.

Sitting at .500 at this point in the season, it’s hard to find a silver lining in Brent Venables’ first season in Norman. With a big rivalry win over Oklahoma State, though, Gabriel can help Oklahoma find a bright spot in its season and generate positive momentum towards both a bowl game and the offseason.

After missing Oklahoma’s game against Texas, it makes sense why Gabriel would be eager to take the field against the Cowboys.

“Just not playing in any game is not a great feeling,” Gabriel said. “But like I said, I’m grateful for this opportunity. It’s another game, but shoot, it’s Bedlam. It’s fun. There’s history behind this. I know all the guys are excited, regardless of what’s happened so far. But we can’t control that. We gotta focus on this week, and we got a fun one coming up.”

Overall, Gabriel has thrown for 2,217 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions during his first season in Norman. The UCF transfer has also connected on 63.9 percent of his passes. On paper, the stats look impressive, but the offense just hasn’t seemed to click. There have been flashes here and there, but ultimately it’s been inconsistent.

If Oklahoma is able to somehow string together multiple wins to end the season, it could go a long way in both Gabriel’s confidence and job security heading into next season. Venables was clear he doesn’t intend to bring in a quarterback from the transfer portal, and it makes sense with Gabriel and 5-star high school recruit Jackson Arnold already verbally committed to join in 2023.

Saturday is another chance for Gabriel to make an impression.

“Just focusing on the now, the present,” Gabriel said. “That’s all I can do. At times, people focus on the future or the past, and that affects their present. So just trying to stay present as much as possible, and also just play my butt off and finish the right way.”