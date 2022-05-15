Best of the Portal: Sooners Add Offseason Prize in Dillon Gabriel

Brent Venables received the best news of the offseason with the commitment of one of the top transfer portal QB's.

The Sooners received their most notable offseason commitment back on Jan. 3 as UCF-transfer QB Dillon Gabriel pledged to play for OU.

Gabriel’s journey to Norman was anything but conventional, though, as he was set to play elsewhere right before spring ball began. With the uncertainty surrounding to OU program, and the hope that ex-Sooner Caleb Williams would return, Gabriel was headed to UCLA to play for Chip Kelly.

When the stars seemed to start aligning for the former Golden Knight, and a chance to play for his old offensive coordinator in Jeff Lebby, it didn’t take long for the final decision. Gabriel had decided against UCLA and was finally on his way the Norman.

The Las Vegas native threw for 8,037, 70 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions while at UCF. During his freshman season, his lone year with Lebby, he notched an impressive 3,570 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Gabriel will have plenty of firepower on the offense as the Sooners return two top receivers in Marvin Mims and Theo Wease.

Thinking back on Gabriel’s time before Norman, let’s take a look at a few of his best games.

The true freshman was thrust into game action right away during the 2019-20 season. With just one start under his belt, UCF was set to take on a huge name in Stanford. The lights were not too bright for Gabriel, who threw for 347 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win. He also completed 73.3% of his passes.

During Gabriel’s sophomore campaign, he had two back-to-back stellar performances. In a close loss to Memphis, he threw for a career-high 601 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 49 yards and another score.

The very next week, Gabriel and the Golden Knight’s took care of Tulane behind the gunslinger’s 442 yards and five touchdowns. His two week heater consisted of 1,023 yards, 11 total touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He was off to another hot start last season before he went down with a collarbone injury. Despite throwing two interceptions, Gabriel led UCF to a huge prime time win over Boise State.

He threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, completing 67.6% of his passes while also adding 64 yards on the ground, displaying his dual threat ability.

Gabriel had some monster games in Orlando with awards to show for it, too. During his time at UCF, he was named a semi-finalist for the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Year awards while also earning a spot on the second-team All-AAC.

The Sooners have had massive production at the quarterback position for better part of a decade, giving Gabriel huge shoes to fill. The spotlight has never been too bright for him, though, showing why all Oklahoma fans are ready for September.