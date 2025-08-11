All Sooners

Bill Bedenbaugh: Fausi and Fodje Are 'Going to Play' for Oklahoma in 2025

The Sooners' offensive line coach said he's never "had anything like" his pair of freshmen during his time in Norman.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi before a drill at fall camp.
Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi before a drill at fall camp. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI
NORMAN — Excitement continues to grow around Oklahoma’s talented duo on the offensive line, Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje

OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is pleased with the progress of his two highly-touted recruits, and he’s confident each has a role to play in 2025. 

“As of right now, they’re going to play,” Bedenbaugh said on Monday. “Whether they start or not, we’ll see. We still got—I think we’re in our ninth practice, but they’ve proved enough to have a chance to get on the field.”

More Than a Flash

Oklahoma Sooners, Ryan Fodje
Ryan Fodje (70) works through drills during one of the Sooners' fall camp practices. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bedenbaugh is excited about the depth built over the past 18 months. 

Last year’s disastrous run of injuries was insurmountable for Oklahoma’s offense, but it did mean plenty of starting experience returns across the Sooners’ two-deep. 

To earn playing time without any experience in the SEC, Fasusi and Fodje are going to have to show they can replicate success throughout fall camp. 

“It’s really like anybody, just consistency,” Bedenbaugh said. “It’s not the flash things that they do; it’s not the freaky athleticism. It’s doing things right over and over.”

Fodje has worked at guard so far. Febechi Nwaiwu made 13 starts last year and Heath Ozaeta started the final seven games at left guard. 

Second-year guard Eddy Pierre-Louis is coming on strong to try and take a starting spot, too. 

“I think we’ve got some pretty good competition, especially interior right now,” Bedenbaugh said. “The biggest thing with every guy is being consistent day in and day out, especially when you’re going against a really good defense, a really good D-line, you’re going to take some lumps, but you’ve got to learn from it and not make the same mistakes over and over again.”

Jacob Sexton and Logan Howland both return starting experience to left tackle, where Fasusi has primarily spent his time, meaning he’ll have to be even more consistent to keep his spot in the rotation come September. 

Nobody Like Them

Oklahoma Sooners, Michael Fasusi
Oklahoma offensive tackle Michael Fasusi prepares for a rep at fall camp. / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Seeing all of the pieces around them that have played in SEC games could be discouraging for any pair of freshmen. 

But Bedenbaugh hasn’t seen anything bother Fasusi or Fodje — including when they lose a battle in practice to one of OU’s talented defensive linemen. 

“You know I hate to put unreal expectations on him, you know me, I’m an honest dude,” Bedenbaugh said. “I haven’t had  — and we’ve had good players, really good, guys that are All-Pros. I haven’t had anybody like them at that age, just overall. 

“They aren’t afraid. They aren’t afraid who they’re blocking. Whether Fasusi gets his ass kicked by R Mason (Thomas) or not, he ain’t scared. He’s going out there to win. Ryan Fodje’s the same exact way.

“He’s going to line up again and he’s going to have confidence. He’s going to learn from that.”

Fasusi cherishes his battles with Thomas because he knows it will prepare him to take on any defensive end the Sooners’ schedule could throw his way. 

“His speed, his strength, his hands. I think you’re going to find that a lot in a lot of d-ends,” Fasusi said. “So going against that in practice every day when it gets to the games, it’s going to be a lot (easier)… I’ve loved it. This is what I need. So having someone like that, it’s really good.”

Bedebaugh will always strive for more from every member of his offensive line. But he’s pleased with the strides Fasusi and Fodje have made since they arrived on campus last winter. 

“Both of them just turned 18 three weeks ago,” Bedenbaugh said. “That’s it, they’re 18 years old. So are they going to make mistakes? Certainly they are, you know what I mean? It’s really, at this point, pretty impressive where they are for that age and being here eight months.”

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

